OKS calls 5 U19 players into first phase of SEA Games training camp

Luqman Hakim is among five players from the U19 squad that will be given a chance to fight for a place in the 2019 Philippines SEA Games.

Ong Kim Swee names a provisional squad of 28 players as he kick-starts his preparation for the 2019 Southeast Asian (SEA) Games in that will start with the opening group match against Myanmar on November 25. Philippines, Timor Leste and Cambodia are the other teams in the same group as Malaysia.

The very favourable groupings have given Kim Swee a real chance of making it through to the knockout stage without too much trouble before more difficult opponents could be faced in the semi-final if as expected and comes through the other group.

Changes are however expected to the squad when Kim Swee adds in those players from the senior national team after their matches in the 2022 World Cup qualifier against and Indonesia in the middle of this month. Syamer Kutty Abba, Akhyar Rashid, Danial Amier and Syahmi Safari among those expected to join from there.

Those like Haziq Nadzli and Jafri Chew were in the last SEA Games squad back in 2017 that went all the way to the final. That edition of the regional multi-sport competition was held in and Malaysia suffered the heartbreak of losing the gold medal match to Thailand.

Squad in full:

Shahrul Nizam (Kelantan), Danial Haqim (Kelantan), Nik Akif Syahiran (Kelantan), Nik Azli Nik Alias (Kelantan), Ariff Ariffin ( FC), Shivan Pillay (PKNS FC), Damien Lim (PKNS FC), Jafri Chew (PKNS FC), R. Dinesh ( ), Faisal Halim (Pahang), R. Kogileswaran (Pahang), Luqman Hakim (AMD U17), Harith Haiqal (AMD U17), Umar Hakeem (AMD U17), Fadzrul Daniel ( ), Fayadh Zulkifli (Kedah), Haziq Subri ( ), Khairul Amizan (Perak), Azri Ghani (Felda United), Haziq Nadzli (Johor Darul Ta'zim), Hariz Kamarudin (Johor Darul Ta'zim II), K. Thivandaran ( FC), Mukhairi Ajmal ( FC), Evan Wensley (Sabah), Amirul Ashraf ( ), Azam Azmi ( FC), Quentin Cheng (Central Coast Mariners U21), Hadi Fayyadh (Fagiano Okayama)

