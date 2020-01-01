Okereke and Diatta's goals extend Club Brugge's dominance in Belgium

The African duo found the back of the net seal crucial three points for the visitors in Mechelen

's Krepin Diatta scored a brace while 's David Okereke grabbed a goal as stretched their lead in the Belgian First Division A table with a 3-0 victory over Mechelen.

After a goalless first-half at the AFAS Stadion on Wednesday, Diatta opened the scoring for Philippe Clement's side in the 69th minute and five minutes later, he bagged his second goal of the night.

He was later replaced in the 84th minute after his contributions and David Okereke who came off the bench for injured Noa Lang in the 37th minute, sealed the victory with an 89th-minute goal.

Angola's Clinton Mata alongside the duo Simon Deli and Odilon Kossounou were also in action for the visitors but Emmanuel Dennis did not make the trip to Mechelen as he continues to mourn his brother who died in a sailing race in the Southwestern part of Nigeria last weekend.

Despite Dennis’ absence, Diatta and Okereke helped Club Brugge stretch their unbeaten run in the First Division A to eight matches on Wednesday.

They extended their dominance at the summit to 36 points from 17 games, with second-placed trailing by five points though they have a game at hand.

With nine goals to his name so far, Diatta is the second highest scoring African in the Belgian top-flight this season after Nigeria striker Paul Onuachu who has 14 goals for Genk.

The Senegal international is enjoying his best goalscoring run in a league season having surpassed his tally of seven goals in 22 league appearances last campaign.

Diatta and Okereke will be aiming to continue their fine form when Club Brugge host Gent for their next league fixture at the Jan Breydelstadion on Sunday.