Okene the heroine as Levante edge past Malaga

The Nigeria-eligible forward was at her best, helping her side secure their second win on the bounce against the 10-player visitors

Andrea Okene emerged as the heroine of the match as Levante secured a 1-0 victory over Malaga in Sunday's Spanish Reto Iberdrola encounter at Levante UD Sports City Stadium.

The Nigerian-Spanish young sensation has continued to flourish in front of goal for the Granotes, increasing her goal tally this season to ensure her side recorded back-to-back wins.

Having scored a brace in her side's 3-0 win at La Solana, Okene was handed a starting role by Nando Felipo and she provided the crucial matchwinner.

In a quest for back-to-back wins at home, Levante made a promising start to the encounter but could not find a breakthrough despite creating several scoring chances in the first half.

After the break, the hosts were gifted an advantage from the spot and Okene stepped up to convert a minute after the restart.

Fourteen minutes from full-time, the visitors were reduced to 10 players after Encarni Carneros was sent off but Levante was unable to profit from their numerical advantage.

The triumph at home saw Levante stay in third on the southern Iberdrola relegation playoff log, with six points from three game.

Article continues below

Okene featured for the duration of the game and has now scored eight goals in 12 matches for the Spanish second-tier outfit.

The 19-year-old was born in Valencia to a Spanish mother, but Okene is eligible to play for Nigeria through her Nigerian father.

She will hope to maintain her impressive scoring form this season for the 'B' team on their visit to Cordoba next Saturday.