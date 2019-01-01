‘Of course Neymar can return to Barcelona’ – Second spell at Camp Nou has Pedro’s support
Neymar would be welcome back at Barcelona, claims former Camp Nou team-mate Pedro, with the Brazilian having cemented a standing as “one of the best in the world”.
A return to Catalunya for the Brazil international has been mooted during the summer transfer window amid reports the 27-year-old is said to be looking for a way out of Paris Saint-Germain after two years in France.
Barcelona have admitted to being aware of Neymar’s desire to retrace his steps to La Liga .
Pedro, who played alongside the South American before heading to Chelsea in 2015, sees no reason why an agreement cannot be reached that suits all parties.
He told reporters at a charity event in Tenerife when quizzed on the rumours: “Of course he can come back.
“Neymar, he's a great player, one of the best in the world. He has shown that at Barca and PSG and I think everyone would see his return positively.”
While said to be open to the idea of bringing a familiar face back to the club, Barcelona are also being heavily linked with Antoine Griezmann.
Atletico Madrid’s France international striker has seen a switch to Camp Nou discussed for some time and has opened himself up to a move this summer.
Were Barca to make an approach, while also snapping up Neymar , then they would have a wealth of attacking options at their disposal, with the likes of Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez already on their books.
Pedro does not see that being a problem, saying: “It is true that there would be many options, but they are all very good and they can find a way to play them at the same time.”
One star forward who will be lining up against Barcelona in 2019-20 is Eden Hazard as the Belgium international has linked up with their Clasico rivals Real Madrid .
He is another player who Pedro knows well from their time together at Chelsea and the World Cup-winning Spaniard is expecting a former team-mate to thrive in La Liga.
“He is a very good player,” Pedro said of Hazard.
“He will surely be a success in Madrid, he is very motivated.
“He is a great person and as a player I will not question anything he does.”