Josep Gombau looking forward to a 'final' against NorthEast United FC

Josep Gombau is not ready to give up till it is mathematically impossible to qualify...

Odisha FC run the risk of getting knocked out from the race to finish in the top four if they drop points against on Friday. Coach Josep Gombau is optimistic that his players will respond in the best possible manner and take three points from a depleted NorthEast side.

"These are two important games. We have approached this season game by game. If mathematics says it is possible we are going to fight for it. I have told (the players) we need to concentrate. We have been training very well. It is a must-win game. If we win tomorrow, we will approach the next game with the same attitude. We have prepared for the match as a final.



"We had a good discussion in our dressing room. If you are a player, you will be under pressure. You have to go through situations where it is all or nothing. We need to deal with this. A lot of people come here to support. They are our 12th man, and we are ready to win," said the Spanish tactician.

Khalid Jamil is at the helm of the Highlanders after Robert Jarni terminated his contract and Gomabu thinks that there might be some surprises in store for them.

"Some things will change for sure. He (Jamil) will try to implement his ideas. A lot of players will want to prove themselves to the new coach. Some of them are fighting for new contracts. We had the same situation against Hyderabad and it was a difficult game."