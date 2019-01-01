Odegaard aiming to return to Real Madrid amid talk of interest from Man Utd & Liverpool

The highly-rated Norwegian midfielder is currently taking in a loan spell at Real Sociedad, but intends to head back to the Santiago Bernabeu in 2021

Martin Odegaard sees his long-term future at despite currently taking in a loan spell at and sparking talk of interest from the likes of , , and .

A highly-rated midfielder who burst onto the scene at the age of 15 will not turn 21 until December and remains a hot prospect for the future.

Those at the Santiago Bernabeu have bought into that potential, with a player snapped up at 16 tied to a contract through to 2022.

Odegaard intends to honour that agreement and earn further extensions.

His agreement with Sociedad is due to run until 2021, with it is his plan to see that out and return to the Spanish capital, rather than head to or anywhere else on a permanent basis.

“My intention is to stay [at Sociedad] two years and I think that's important for me, too,” Odegaard told ESPN.

“I have had two seasons in a row where I've changed teams. To have some stability is good [and] this is a great club and hopefully we can get European football for next season.

“Of course I want to play there [Madrid] but I'm still young so I'm happy here at the moment.

“I am here two years and after that we will see. Madrid will always sign good players, that's important for the club, they want to be the best club in the world and that's normal.

“I'm dreaming to be the best I can be. You never know what happens in football but my dream, and what I'm hoping for is to play for Madrid.”

Odegaard was acquired by Madrid for an initial outlay of just €3 million, with the youngster pleased that he does not face the added pressure of a big-money price tag.

He said: “I'm glad they didn't pay as much as they are these days.

“For me it's a bit crazy, nowadays. I don't feel I'm worth that much money, even the money they paid for me... that's too much!

“It feels strange for me and now it's getting more and more crazy. I don't like it really, to be honest.”

Odegaard is trying to keep his focus locked on football matters, with a bright start having been made to his spell at Sociedad.

He already has two goals to his name, having managed 11 across all competitions for Eredivisie outfit Vitesse last season.

“It's better to be here and getting used to and the language, so it was the natural step in this way,” he said of a third loan stint away from Madrid.

“There were a lot of teams interested after last season but for me, it's important to have the feeling the club really wants you and the way this club plays suits me. These things are more important than football to me at this stage.

“I got really inspired here, and I felt like the project was perfect for me. I felt like the club really wanted me and the way the coach wanted to play was the perfect match for me. It felt right.”