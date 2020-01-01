Oboabona: Dinamo Batumi can be Europa League’s surprise package

The defender believes George Geguchadze’s improved squad can surprise teams in this season’s championship

international Godfrey Oboabona feels Dinamo Batumi can be the surprise package of this season’s .

Having finished as runners-up in the 2019-20 Erovnuli Liga, George Geguchadze’s men will campaign in the European club competition.

They commence their campaign against Hapoel Be’er Sheva in a one-legged first qualifying round fixture, as victory will power them to the second round of qualifiers.

More teams

Ahead of Thursday’s game versus the Israeli top-flight giants, Oboabona feels an improved Batumi – who have maintained an 11-game unbeaten run so far in this term - may benefit from an element of surprise in the campaign, while expressing his optimism over his team’s chances of progressing.

As we begin our Europa League campaign today against Israel's Hapoel Be'er Sheva, dear Lord we pray for victory that we may progress to the next round. 🙏🙏#WeAreDinamoBatumi — Godfrey Oboabona (MON) (@oboabona) August 27, 2020

“The pairing is a little bit difficult, but I know that with God on our side and the collective effort of my teammates, we can progress to the next round,” the former Rizespor, Al Ahli and Gorica man told Goal.

“Hapoel Beer Sheva are a very strong team but they are a team just as we are, and we have to try to make it as difficult for them as possible with what we have.

“We have a much-improved team, we are getting stronger and we are blessed with good players too. I’m certain that we’re going to have chances which we hope to make use of. All things being equal, we should triumph.

“Watch out for us, we can be the Europa League’s surprise package because in football everything is possible.”

Since leaving the Nigeria Professional Football League’s for Europe in 2013, Oboabona will be making his debut in Europe’s club competition – a feat that he is proud of.

Article continues below

“When I file out with my team tonight, it will surely be a proud moment for me because that is the moment I’ve been waiting for all this while,” he continued.

“Playing in either the or Europa League is the dream of any player and it gives me a sense of fulfilment that my name will be etched among other great footballers to have graced the tournament.

“That was also one of the reasons I joined Dinamo Batumi and I hope to make this count by doing my best to ensure that Batumi stay in this championship for as long as possible.”