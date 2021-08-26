Nwakaeme: Trabzonspor star honoured with statue in Turkey

In a bid to appreciate his contributions to the Black Sea Storm, the Nigeria international has been honoured with a statue in the Turkish city

Although Anthony Nwakaeme has represented Trabzonspor for only three seasons, the Nigeria international has been honoured with a statue in Turkey.

The monument was erected in Trabzonspor – the city where the 32-year-old striker’s club is based.

It depicts Nwakeme – in a Trabzonspor jersey - trying to kick a ball, with arms outstretched - although with a cap of club legend Ahmet Suat Ozyazci.

Adem Birsen who is the brain behind the image claimed the construction took less than six months while explaining the motive behind it.

"We wanted to make a bust of Nwakaeme, we wanted the very intelligent man to identify with Trabzon,” he said, as per Naija Footballers.

“We made it with the cap of our legendary name Ahmet Suat Ozyazcı. It was a long construction process in 5-6 months.

“We had it done with a special sculptor. We love and admire him very much. If Fenerbahce has Alex, we have Nwakaeme.

“We love him very much, he should continue to score, he is our everything."

After three seasons with Israeli top-flight side Hapoel Be'er Sheva, Nwakaeme joined the Super Lig side in August 2018 for an undisclosed fee.

In his maiden season at the Medical Park Stadium, he scored 10 goals in 27 league games.

In the following campaign, he stepped up by netting 14 times and providing seven assists in 39 appearances across all competitions as the Black Sea Storm narrowly missed out on winning the Turkish elite division diadem – finishing in second place behind eventual winners Istanbul Basaksehir.

His eye-catching displays have seen him getting linked to Fenerbahce in the summer of 2020, albeit, Nwakeme vowed to see out his contract with Trabzonspor.

The Super Eagle began his professional career with Vejle Football Academy in 2006 before moving to Romania to represent Universitatea Cluj.

The forward scored eight goals in 37 appearances in his first spell with the side before leaving to sign for Petrolul Ploiesti in 2012.

He returned to Universitatea Cluj in 2013 before he teamed up with Israeli Premier League side Hapoel Ra'anana in the summer of that year after only featuring 10 times and scoring two goals for the Red Caps.

On the international scene, he made his Nigeria debut against Algeria in November 2017 but has not been given a further invitation to the national team.