Nuno Espirito Santo coy on Wolves' approach for Tammy Abraham

The Anglo-Nigerian is having a swell time in the Championship and Premier League sides are keen on his services, with the Wolves leading the race

Nuno Espirito Santo has refused to comment on Wolverhampton Wanderers’ approach for Chelsea Tammy Abraham, after the Molineux outfit’s reported £18 million offer for the in-form striker.

Abraham is on a season-long loan at Aston Villa where he has impressed so far with 16 Championship goals. His laudable feat could, however, see his parent club exercise their option of cutting his stay with Dean Smith’s side short as Premier League sides such as Wolves, Newcastle United, Crystal Palace and Huddersfield Town are showing interest in his services.

Espirito Santo’s side are believed to be leading the race to land the former Swansea player, willing to part with £18m for an outright purchase; one option the Blues are not considering.

Speaking after their defeat to Crystal Palace on Wednesday evening, the Portuguese gaffer said: "I cannot comment on that. I can comment on how we work and the transfer window is now. We anticipated it before.

"We have to look at it and analyse what we have in front of us and who can deliver. Anything can happen.

"This squad will stay with us, the core is there, we have to know if we need something."

Meanwhile, Villa coach Smith is not set to lose a key performer who has helped turn the fortunes of the club around as they now sit five points away from the play-off places.

The gaffer insisted that all parties involved are happy with the situation.

"Tammy has shown no inclination to go back to Chelsea," Smith said after Abraham’s brace earned them a 2-2 draw against QPR on New Year’s Day.

"In the conversations I've had with him he is enjoying himself at Villa and is developing as a player.

"Chelsea seem very happy, as he is developing as a player and scoring goals in the Championship. For all three parties, it is win, win, win.

"So I would be amazed if anything happened to prevent him playing for Villa."