'Numpties' - Neville complains about Leeds fans throwing paper on pitch as Man City players targeted
Daniel Edwards
Getty Images
Former Manchester United and England defender Gary Neville took a dim view of Leeds United fans throwing paper balls at City players during Saturday's Premier League game.
City suffered few inconveniences in taking the Whites apart at Elland Road, winning 4-0 in another dominant performance to retake the summit from Liverpool.
But Neville, commenting on the game for Sky Sports, was not impressed with the behaviour of the home support.
Editors' Picks
- From Koeman to King Karim: Why Real Madrid won La Liga so easily
- Ancelotti makes history as Real Madrid boss becomes first coach to win all of Europe's big five league titles
- RIP Mino Raiola: King of the super-agents
- Keep calm and carry on: Man City prove their mettle at Leeds to keep Liverpool at bay in title race
Why did Neville speak out against Leeds fans?
The former right-back was angered to see supporters target players such as Jack Grealish with paper from the stands.
He labelled the offenders "numpties", a turn of phrase which caused much reaction on social media.