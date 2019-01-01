Nsengi-Biembe tells DR Congo they're the best after losing to Ivory Coast

The newly-appointed Leopards trainer believes his team will evolve with time if they build on their performances against Algeria and the Elephants

DR Congo head coach Christian Nsengi-Biembe is choosing to focus on the positives after his side’s 3-1 defeat at the hands of at Stade de la Licorne on Sunday.

The Elephants were inspired by Wilfried Zaha and Nicolas Pepe, with Wilfried Kanon getting the first goal for the West Africans, to condemn the to a disappointing loss.

Nsengi-Biembe, who replaced Florent Ibenge in August after the , praised his players and staff given the progress they’ve shown in friendlies against and Ivory Coast.

"After the match [against Ivory Coast], I gathered my players and the technical staff and I told them: ‘You are the best'," he began.

“Why? Because on Thursday they gave everything in Algeria and on Sunday night, in , they put pressure on a well-honed team that have been playing together for five years. Ivory Coast couldn't find the same opportunities in the second half as they did in the first.”

Regardless of the encouraging signs, Nsengi-Biembe revealed his side’s inability in attack cost them Sunday’s encounter, especially after limiting the Ivorians after the break.

Nonetheless, the trainer put a positive spin on it, as he believes it’s only a matter of time before their quality shines through.

“The goal is to be able to evolve this team and demonstrate its talent. Our performance on Sunday showed we are on the right path.”

DR Congo begin their quest to participate in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in November.

Nsengi-Biembe’s troops have been drawn in Group D of the qualifiers alongside Angola, Gabon and Gambia.

They face Gabon on November 14, before facing Gambia on November 19.