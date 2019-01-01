Now's not the time! Mbappe not ready to talk about Madrid links as rumours swirl

The PSG star was not interested in answering any questions about links to the Spanish giants following France's win over Andorra

Kylian Mbappe not in the mood to talk about links to after leading past Andorra in qualifying.

Mbappe has been linked with the giants, with talk of a potential move to the Santiago Bernabeu growing stronger after the Paris Saint-Germain star hinted he could be ready for a "new project" .

However, the forward had no time for questions about the Spanish outfit following a 4-0 qualifying win over Andorra on Tuesday, which saw him take his personal goal tally to 100 as a professional .

"Now is not the time to talk about Real Madrid," Mbappe told reporters post-game.

"You always ask me the same thing, but it's not the time."

Mbappe and France came into the match with Andorra off the back of a terrible loss to last time out.

That game had seen the team fail to register a single shot on target for the first time in a decade, while Mbappe turned the ball over 22 times.

But Turkey's loss to on Tuesday coupled with a strong response from France saw the World Cup winners move back to the top of their Euro 2020 qualifying group, and manager Didier Deschamps was pleased with the turnaround from his outfit.

"There was a lot of application even if we would have liked a few more goals," Deschamps told French television reporters.

"I saw great attitude and a lot of commitment and seriousness.

"We had to adapt very quickly. The group reacted well after a poor match. It sounds simple today but we did very well, we played with a lot of quality and I think that the players enjoyed playing together

"The players did well. Now we have nine points, and we are going to go after all the points that are possible to get.

"These three points are just as much worth as in other games. Now the players go on holiday with a good feeling, and they need it, because we continue in September."

Les Bleus' will next be on the pitch against Albania on September 7, before they host Andorra three days later and they'll be looking to keep their place atop Group H, which they lead on goal difference as they remain tied on points with both Turkey and Iceland.