Nottingham Forest 2022-23: Full Premier League schedule released, key dates & ticket details

The Reds are readying themselves for a return to top-flight competition for the first time in 23 years

Nottingham Forest will open the 2022-23 Premier League season – their first in the top flight for 23 years – away at Newcastle United.

A first home outing of the campaign, in front of what is sure to be a raucous atmosphere at the City Ground, will see West Ham United pay a visit to the banks of the River Trent.

Confidence is high inside Steve Cooper’s camp, after a thrilling play-off final victory over Huddersfield Town last season, and they will be determined to enjoy every minute of life back among the elite.

GOAL brings you Nottingham’s Forest’s full Premier League fixture list for 2022-23, key dates and ticket details for those wishing to go to games.

Nottingham Forest Premier League fixture list

Date Kick-off time Fixture 06/08/2022 15:00 Newcastle United v Nottingham Forest 13/08/2022 15:00 Nottingham Forest v West Ham United 20/08/2022 15:00 Everton v Nottingham Forest 27/08/2022 15:00 Nottingham Forest v Tottenham Hotspur 31/08/2022 20:00 Manchester City v Nottingham Forest 03/09/2022 15:00 Nottingham Forest v A.F.C. Bournemouth 10/09/2022 15:00 Leeds United v Nottingham Forest 17/09/2022 15:00 Nottingham Forest v Fulham 01/10/2022 15:00 Leicester City v Nottingham Forest 08/10/2022 15:00 Nottingham Forest v Aston Villa 15/10/2022 15:00 Wolverhampton v Nottingham Forest 18/10/2022 19:45 Brighton v Nottingham Forest 22/10/2022 15:00 Nottingham Forest v Liverpool 29/10/2022 15:00 Arsenal v Nottingham Forest 05/11/2022 15:00 Nottingham Forest v Brentford 12/11/2022 15:00 Nottingham Forest v Crystal Palace 26/12/2022 15:00 Manchester United v Nottingham Forest 31/12/2022 15:00 Nottingham Forest v Chelsea 02/01/2023 15:00 Southampton v Nottingham Forest 14/01/2023 15:00 Nottingham Forest v Leicester City 21/01/2023 15:00 A.F.C. Bournemouth v Nottingham Forest 04/02/2023 15:00 Nottingham Forest v Leeds United 11/02/2023 15:00 Fulham v Nottingham Forest 18/02/2023 15:00 Nottingham Forest v Manchester City 25/02/2023 15:00 West Ham United v Nottingham Forest 04/03/2023 15:00 Nottingham Forest v Everton 11/03/2023 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Nottingham Forest 18/03/2023 15:00 Nottingham Forest v Newcastle United 01/04/2023 15:00 Nottingham Forest v Wolverhampton 08/04/2023 15:00 Aston Villa v Nottingham Forest 15/04/2023 15:00 Nottingham Forest v Manchester United 22/04/2023 15:00 Liverpool v Nottingham Forest 25/04/2023 19:45 Nottingham Forest v Brighton 29/04/2023 15:00 Brentford v Nottingham Forest 06/05/2023 15:00 Nottingham Forest v Southampton 13/05/2023 15:00 Chelsea v Nottingham Forest 20/05/2023 15:00 Nottingham Forest v Arsenal 28/05/2023 16:00 Crystal Palace v Nottingham Forest

Nottingham Forest tickets: Prices & how to buy

Tickets for Nottingham Forest Premier League games can be bought through official club channels.

Games are divided into categories, depending on the opponent, with prices varying according to category and seat position. Category A games – against the likes of Manchester United, Liverpool and Manchester City – will be the most expensive.

The Reds have already stated that they will not be selling any more season tickets for 2022-23, but those that have already secured their seats will be enjoying serious value for money as renewal prices started at just £385 for adults and £45 for under 11s.

You can find out more about buying tickets for Premier League games on the official club website or by visiting the online ticket office.