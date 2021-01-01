'Nothing's changed' - U.S. lose Mexico battle but Olympic war goes on

Wednesday's 1-0 defeat will viewed as nothing more than a speed bump if the U.S. is able to take care of business against Honduras or Canada on Sunday

"It is what it is".

It's a familiar phrase, almost cliche. But, that was U.S. U-23 men's national team head coach Jason Kreis' assessment of the team's CONCACAF Olympic qualifying group stage finale against Mexico. A rivalry match that lacked a little sting, a group-stage finale without much in the way of stakes.

In the end, Kreis' assessment couldn't have been more correct: it was a game that was what it was.

The U.S. ended up losing the battle, falling 1-0 to their local rivals in their group stage finale. With the win, Mexico claimed their spot atop the group and a meeting with Group B's runner-up. The U.S., meanwhile, will face Group B's winner, either Honduras or Canada, in their semifinal match on Sunday knowing a spot in the Olympics is on the line.

Lost the battle, but the war goes on.

"I'm really pleased with the effort the guys had," Kreis said after the game. "I'm really pleased with the fight that we had. And ultimately, difficult to lose the game on an individual error, but as we said before the game, the most important game is coming.

"So, we need to move forward very quickly and prepare ourselves for that."

That line was Kreis' talking point in the days leading up to Wednesday's match: winning against Mexico would be nice, but booking a spot in the Olympics would be even nicer. With that in mind, Kreis was tasked with finding a balancing act, one that would give the U.S. a chance against El Tri while not jeopardizing what was to come.

Realistically, there were two ways that Wednesday's match could have gone for the U.S. It could have been a success, setting them up for their all-important semifinal match. Or it could have been, as Jonathan Lewis said pregame, "a battering", a statement from their local rivals that reaffirmed who remains CONACACF's top dogs.

What they got, in the end, was somewhere in the middle. It wasn't a success, but it wasn't a failure either. The U.S. didn't get "battered", not by a longshot. They held their own against a Mexico team that is much closer to a full-strength U-23 side. They had moments that looked good, plenty that looked bad but, by and large, those moments were somewhere in between.

The one truly bad moment came just before halftime, and it was ultimately one that decided the game. Sebastian Soto's giveaway kickstarted a sequence that led to Uriel Antuna's 45th-minute goal and, ultimately, the Mexico win. Kreis, though, took some solace in the fact that the U.S. wasn't totally overrun, but rather undone by one individual mistake.

Mexico had the better of the play without a doubt, but the U.S. centerbacks rarely looked in true danger. Henry Kessler and Mauricio Pineda each made spectacular tackles on the day but, by and large, Mexico didn't create too many chances.

Unfortunately for the U.S., they didn't either. Andres Perea, Johnny Cardoso and Hassani Dotson struggled to generate much going forward while Djordje Mihailovic, one of the team's primary creators, was given the old CONCACAF welcome from Mexico, who fouled him over and over and over again early on.

In three total games so far in qualifying, the U.S. has produced just one truly impressive attacking half, giving the team reason for concern heading into the semis.

"Going back to the creativity question, it's a difficult one for me," Kreis said. "We have who we have. We have players that I think are very useful for us in the midfield. When we're playing an opponent like Mexico, you're not getting a lot of time and space on the ball to make those decisions.

"I think, ultimately, from my point of view against that opponent, we still created enough. We still got to the final third enough times, and so for me, it's not about the creativity of a central midfielder. To me, it's just about finishing attacks and what you're doing in the final third."

In three days, the U.S. will get that chance against either Canada or Honduras, two tough opponents that are more than talented enough to play spoiler. They'll have a full complement of players for that game, though, with Justen Glad and Jesus Fereira, the only players the U.S. had on yellow cards, emerging without bookings on Wednesday.

So, by that measure, the loss to Mexico was a success. The U.S. remain on course for their ultimate goal, even if a loss to Mexico will serve as a minor speed bump along the way.

And so went a game that the U.S. will immediately forget. There are more important days ahead.

"We should still continue to believe," Kreis said. "This is our first negative result. It was a close game and, ultimately, we know that the next game is the one we have to win. So, we believe, and, for us, nothing's changed."