'Nothing much has changed' - Zidane feels at home after marking Madrid comeback with win

The Merengue legend took up his place on the bench for the first time since his return as Isco and Gareth Bale saw his team past Celta

Zinedine Zidane has affirmed that he already feels comfortable back home at after beginning his second coaching spell with a victory.

The Frenchman was announced as a surprise mid-season replacement for Santiago Solari last week, less than a year after resigning from his position on the bench.

Goals from Isco and Gareth Bale, two players who had been marginalised under the Argentine, made sure Zidane's return would begin on a positive note as Celta were dispatched 2-0 on Saturday.

Zizou, a club legend as both player and coach, was given a rousing reception from the Bernabeu, in stark contrast to the jeers Madrid's stars have received in recent weeks at home following two Clasico defeats and a humiliating elimination at the hands of .

And Zidane admitted after the game that he was delighted to have picked up where he left off last season.

"Not much has changed [since last May]. I've quickly found my old habits," he explained to beIN SPORTS.

"This team is eager to finish the season strongly. We can say it's a complicated season without any trophies. But you don't have to throw everything into the trash as there was some good."

Despite Saturday's victory, Madrid are almost guaranteed to finish the season out of contention for further honours.

Their interest in the Champions League and has ended, while can restore their 12-point lead over their rivals in with victory over Betis on Sunday.

The Club World Cup will therefore be the Blancos' sole piece of silverware from 2018-19, but Zidane still wants a strong finish to a disappointing campaign.

"Sometimes, you have to accept not being on top. There are 10 games left, we have to finish well," he added.

"I don't know if everything is serene in this club but we like it that way, we like this adrenaline. We like to compete.

"Florentino Perez called me the day after Ajax and it was all natural, it was settled in three days.

"My deputies were fine and still are. I'm in my home here, I know I can do good. It's all natural to me".