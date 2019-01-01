Norwich vs Manchester City: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview

With the hosts creaking under the weight of an injury crisis, Pep Guardiola's defending Premier League champions are expected to take advantage

travel to face Norwich on Saturday in Premier League action before a fraught period of the season begins.

Pep Guardiola’s men lie second in the standings, with just a single blemish to their name through the opening four matches – a 2-2 home draw against in which they dominated.

Norwich, meanwhile, may only have three points to their credit but they have impressed critics with their adventure, although a lengthy injury list makes this Carrow Road clash a highly intimidating one for the newly promoted hosts.

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

Squads & Team News

Position Norwich squad Goalkeepers Krul, Fahrmann, McGovern Defenders Byram, Godfrey, Hanley, Lewis, Heise Midfielders Hernandez, Cantwell, Buendia, Stiepermann, McLean, Amadou, Tettey Forwards Drmic, Pukki, Srbeny, Idah

Norwich face the prospect of facing the champions with 11 regular members of their squad missing out. They are without Max Aarons, Timm Klose and Christoph Zimmermann in defence, while Grant Hanley and Ben Godfrey are both in need of checks. Tim Krul is also a doubt in goal.

Tom Trybull, Mario Vrancic and Moritz Leitner are missing from the midfield and attacker Onel Hernandez is out.

Patrick Roberts cannot play against his parent club.

Possible Norwich starting XI: Krul; Byram, Amadou, Heise, Lewis; McLean, Tettey; Buendia, Stiepermann, Cantwell; Pukki

Position Manchester City squad Goalkeepers Ederson, Bravo, Carson, Grimshaw Defenders Laporte, Stones, Otamendi, Walker, Cancelo, Zinchenko, Mendy, Angelino Midfielders De Bruyne, D. Silva, Gundogan, Rodri, Fernandinho, Foden Forwards Aguero, Jesus, Sterling, Sane, Mahrez, B. Silva

Manchester City have been handed a setback with the news that Aymeric Laporte will not play again until early 2020.

Leroy Sane is already a long-term absentee.

Benjamin Mendy is back in training, though unlikely to start, while Ilkay Gundogan will be fine after illness.

Possible Manchester City starting XI: Ederson; Cancelo, Otamendi, Fernandinho, Zinchenko; De Bruyne, Rodri, David Silva; Bernardo Silva, Aguero, Sterling

Betting & Match Odds

Norwich are massive 22/1 outsiders to win this match with bet365. Manchester City, meanwhile, are 1/10 favourites and even a draw is a 10/1 outshot.

Match Preview

Manchester City travel to Carrow Road on Saturday in the latest leg of their Premier League title defence against Norwich.

Pep Guardiola’s side might only have 10 points from a possible 12, but they have been in exceptional form since the beginning of the campaign and will expect that to continue against an opponent that is crippled by injuries.

Nevertheless, matches immediately following international breaks are notoriously tricky affairs, particularly as the begins for the Citizens in midweek.

As such, Guardiola is wary not to take anything for granted as an important juncture of the season approaches.

“We have played four games, which is nothing. Now we start the real competition, we play Saturday, we travel to Monday and play Wednesday, we land Thursday afternoon and Saturday we have the Premier League and then go to Preston,” he said.

“Of the next five games [in all competitions], four are away. Many things can happen, we have had two terrible injuries with Leroy Sane and Aymeric Laporte, so we will see.”

Norwich boss Daniel Farke does not need anyone to lecture him about how damaging injuries can be; his side could be without up to 11 players for this fixture.

“There were more lads today on the physio beds than out on the training pitch!” he lamented.

“It is definitely a tricky situation for us - we are playing one of the best teams in the world.

“Every lad in this dressing room is needed. There will be a few debuts... I will back my lads whatever happens.

“Manchester City are so special in their style, if you just try to park the bus, then you have no chance. Even if I wanted to park the bus, I have no more defensive players!”

If Norwich were to take anything from this fixture, it would be a remarkable achievement in the circumstances.