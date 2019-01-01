NorthEast's resilience to the fore as Jamshedpur left to rue late collapse

Though the Highlanders have kept their unbeaten run intact, their defensive woes were laid bare against Jamshedpur...

Two moments from two proven strikers influenced the 1-1 draw that NorthEast played out with . One was the opener from Sergio Castel which looked enough to hand Jamshedpur all three points before yet another injury-time twist.

Asamoah Gyan got the better of Tiri and he flicked a long ball towards Panagiotis Triadis who did well to slot the ball home for the equaliser. The Ghanaian has a burly presence upfront and can easily win aerial duels. Just before the goal, there was a 50-50 ball for which both Tiri and Gyan went for. The former Sunderland striker won the header but it was Tiri who was lying on the floor, rattled by the collision.

The incident, which led to the equaliser for , laid bare the advantages of investing in a top quality forward. They have the experience to convert even a half chance. Jamshedpur FC created several opportunities in the game and dominated possession. However, failure to convert them eventually came back to hurt them.

One may blame the defence for not being alert but it was the attackers who didn’t do enough justice to their dominance. Farukh Choudhary, for his all his trickery and audacious attempts, couldn’t find the back of the net. They had just two shots on target.

For Robert Jarni’s side, they continue to pick a point in games where they are second best. However, what should concern the Croatian is the manner in which they leak in a goal.

Against FC, it was Nim Dorjee Tamang’s moment of madness which allowed them to nick two goals. On Monday, Rakesh Pradhan and Mislav Komorski couldn’t get their act together as they allowed Sergio Castel and Choudhary far too much space and time.

The Highlanders have defensive issues possible due to the absence of the suspended Kai Heerings. Hopefully, once the Dutchman returns to action that should hold them in better stead.

Meanwhile, the refereeing continues to be the main talking point after every game. For Jamshedpur, they would feel aggrieved that when Sumeet Passi was almost through on goal, the referee blew his whistle for dangerous play against the Indian striker.

There was also an incident when Aniket Jadhav, who has a tendency to go down far too easily, was alleged to have been brought down by Wayne Vaz but the referee chose to wave off the appeal.

For now the clubs should expect at least one or two such decisions per game which can go for or against them in every game!