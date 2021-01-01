'We have one last hurdle' - Khalid Jamil's NorthEast United edge closer to the playoffs

NorthEast United head coach Khalid Jamil expects his team to get the job done against Kerala Blasters...

NorthEast United climbed to the fourth spot on the Indian Super League (ISL) league table with a 2-1 win against East Bengal on Tuesday.

The Highlanders now have 30 points in 19 matches, the same tally as that of third-placed FC Goa and two more than fifth-placed Hyderabad, which puts them in a favourable position to land a spot in the playoffs this season. They just need one more point from their last fixture against Kerala Blasters to confirm their entry into the playoffs.

A 10-man East Bengal put up a fight late in the game but the Highlanders were able to hold onto their lead till the final whistle. After the game, interim coach Khalid Jamil termed the contest as difficult.

"It was a very difficult game. In this situation, the opponent will always play a hard game," he said.

A win or a draw against Kerala Blasters will take NorthEast's tally to 31 points. FC Goa face Hyderabad in their final fixture of the season.

"We are thinking about our points and the next game and that is the most important thing for us," Jamil said when he was asked about the team's position on the league table.

Article continues below

He also added that he trusts his players to finish the job at the end of the league stage and keep performing like they have been doing since he took over the reins from Gerard Nus.

"I am not disappointed at all (with the goals conceded). The players are working very hard, everybody is working hard and I am very happy to get the three points.

"I am not nervous but there was pressure. But I believe in my boys. We have one last hurdle. We must work hard to get a positive result."

