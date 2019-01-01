Norman Mapeza: Zimbabwean champions Platinum part company with head coach

The 47-year-old's departure was confirmed on Thursday morning after five years in charge

Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League champions and manager Norman Mapeza have parted company on Thursday.

The 47-year-old guided the Platinum Boys to back-to-back title wins in 2017 and 2018, and was seeking a third successive win this term.

Additionally, he guided the Platinum Boys to the Caf group stage last season and was looking to repeat the feat this term.

Mapeza was due to lead his side in the first-leg of their Caf CL second round tie against Mozambican outfit UD Songo this weekend.

However, Lizwe Sweswe, who has been placed as interim head coach, will be in charge of proceedings.

Following his departure, the club released a statement praising the 47-year-old for his achievements during his time at the helm.

“FC Platinum Club wishes to announce the departure of head coach, Norman Mapeza from the team through a mutual separation agreement,” a club statement read.

“Norman has been with the team for the past five years and the club would like to thank him for his professionalism, dedication and commitment to the achievement of the club objectives.

“During his tenure, the club made history by winning back to back league titles and reaching the group stages of the prestigious Caf Champions League.

“The club praesidium, fans, executive, management, the entire technical and playing staff wish him well in his future endeavours.

Article continues below

“In the interim, Lizwe Sweswe will be the acting head coach.”

After 22 games, Platinum, who have 39 points, currently lead Chicken Inn with one point but have played a game more than their challengers.

On the continent, they host Songo in the Champions League on Saturday, September 14 with the reverse fixture set to be held on September 29.