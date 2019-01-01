'None of us are watching the table now' - Gundogan thinks Man City will have chances to close eight-point gap to Liverpool

The Germany international was in downbeat mood after an Adama Traore brace helped Wolves put a huge dent in their Premier League title ambitions

Ilkay Gundogan thinks need to put the eight-point gap behind at the top of the Premier League table to the back of their minds and wait for opportunities to close it to arise.

City were stunned on Sunday after a second-half brace from Adama Traore saw claim a shock 2-0 win at the Etihad, just four days after they had played away in the at .

After Liverpool’s controversial last-gasp win over Leicester on Saturday, the title is looking like the Reds’ to lose – and Gundogan was clearly frustrated after a difficult afternoon for his side.

"We should have played better,” he told BBC Sport. “Wolves did well but we know how we can play and our qualities. We could not put that on the pitch today, that is the fact and it hurts.

"I always feel we can score, especially with the power up front but Wolves were very defensive in the last 10, 15 minutes and it was difficult to put in crosses and the spaces were tiny.

“It was very difficult to play. When you are not able to score the first goal, maybe we get nervous and don't 100% feel the confidence is there and we have to be patient.

"The challenge now is to learn from that.”

After previously dropping points against and Norwich Pep Guardiola’s side now have a significant gap to bridge at the top – though with 30 games still to play, there is plenty of time for them to mount an assault.

They may draw some heart from Liverpool’s mounting commitments with the Club World Cup set to test the limits of their squad before the end of the year, but the momentum is doubtless with Jurgen Klopp’s side.

"When you are in front and top of the table, it feels great to look at it,” Gundogan added. “Now it is tougher to look at it, there is quite a gap already and none of us are watching the table now.

“We will get opportunities in the upcoming months but at the moment it is something we have to accept and live with."