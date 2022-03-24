Toni Kroos claims that "nobody wanted Chelsea" in the Champions League quarter-final draw, which he admits "couldn't be more difficult" for Real Madrid.

The Blancos are chasing a record-extending 14th European Cup this season, and booked their spot in the last eight with a dramatic comeback victory over Paris Saint-Germain in the round of 16.

Carlo Ancelotti's side were rewarded with a tie against reigning champions Chelsea, who knocked Madrid out at the semi-final stage in 2020-21, and Kroos says they will have to be at their very best to gain revenge.

What's been said?

"They are the current Champions League champions, so it couldn’t be more difficult," The German midfielder said on his podcast Einfach mal Luppen, which he hosts with his brother Felix.

"There could hardly be a bigger hurdle, but we have to concentrate on ourselves, and if we play well, it’s possible to do a lot of things.

"We have to try to be very good because that’s what we will have to be to reach the semi-finals.

"Probably nobody wanted PSG in the last 16, and probably nobody wanted Chelsea in the quarter-finals. But that’s the way things are, and we have to accept them."

Madrid's potential path to the final

Should Madrid manage to find a way past Chelsea, who beat French champions Lille 4-1 on aggregate in the last 16, they will go on to face the winners of the second quarter-final tie between Manchester City and Atletico Madrid.

If the Liga leaders then manage to get through their semi-final, one of four possible opponents will be awaiting them.

On the other side of the draw, Villarreal are playing Bayern Munich and Liverpool are due to face Benfica for the next two spots in the last four.

