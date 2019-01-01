No third bid from Arsenal for Tierney but Celtic boss Lennon has contingency plan

The Gunners have seen two offers for the Scotland international knocked back, with those at Parkhead now waiting on any further approaches

are yet to table a third offer for Kieran Tierney, but manager Neil Lennon admits he is drawing up a contingency plan at Parkhead.

Two approaches from the Gunners for a international left-back have been rebuffed, with the most recent of those coming in at £25 million ($31m).

Celtic have made it clear that they will not be dropping their valuation or be pressured into parting with a prized asset.

Arsenal are yet to test that resolve again, with Lennon claiming there is no update to offer when it comes to the 22-year-old defender.

He told reporters: "There is a lot of speculation - that is going to rumble on - and I am sort of at ad nauseam of answering the same questions over and over at every press conference.

"It is as you were a week ago. Two bids have been in and two bids have been rejected. That is where we are."

Lennon admits he can “never say never” when it comes to Tierney, but is expecting an academy graduate at the Scottish champions to remain on their books as things stand.

He added: "If there is interest in him then other clubs may come in or Arsenal may come again. I can't predict that.

"At the minute he is working away in the background and it is difficult for him to keep focused at times because he is only human. But we are supporting him all we can."

While remaining optimistic when it comes to keeping Tierney, Lennon concedes that he must plan for all eventualities.

The summer transfer window in Scotland will slam shut on September 2, with Celtic eager to ensure that they are not left short when the deadline passes.

Lennon said: "You always have a contingency plan for cases and work out other options if that worst-case scenario were to happen.

"Yes, having that extra two or three weeks later on in the window might be beneficial."

Celtic have no need to part with Tierney as they have him tied to a contract through to 2023 and have seen him offer no indication that he will push for a move.