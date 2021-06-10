'No more experiments' - Kroos calls for Germany to improve tactically ahead of France showdown

The midfielder has warned Die Mannschaft that they cannot afford to make any mistakes against the world champions at Euro 2020

Toni Kroos has called for Germany to improve tactically ahead of their European Championships showdown with France.

Germany will open their Euro 2020 campaign with a Group F clash against France, who reached the final of the tournament in 2016 before winning the World Cup two years later.

Les Bleus are being billed as favourites to win the continental trophy, and Kroos has warned his Die Mannschaft team-mates that they will have to execute the perfect game plan in order to pick up a positive result on Tuesday night.

What's been said?

The Real Madrid star told Goal and SPOX of the task facing Germany: "We have to improve, also tactically. On the 15th of June, no more experiments are possible.

"If we have to try anything against a team like France, then it will be difficult for us."

Kroos' praise for Benzema

Kroos went on to weigh in on Blancos team-mate Karim Benzema's return to the France national team after a six-year absence, admitting he will add an extra dimension to Didier Deschamps' lineup.

"I've been playing with Karim for seven years now," he said. "He is certainly a reinforcement for France, one more world-class player in a team that already has a lot of world-class players."

Kroos on Ancelotti's return to Real

Kroos also discussed Carlo Ancelotti's return to Real Madrid, with the Italian having replaced Zinedine Zidane in the Santiago Bernabeu hot seat at the start of the month after leaving Everton.

Ancelotti delivered four trophies during his first stint in the Spanish capital, including the Champions League, and Kroos is looking forward to working with him again, but also still holds Zidane in high esteem following his resignation.

Article continues below

"I really enjoyed working with Zizou, but I also know Carlo very well," he said. "He was my first coach at Real Madrid and actually also the one who brought me to this club. Both are very good coaches."

Pressed on whether he was aware of any problems between Zidane and Real president Florentino Perez playing a role in the Frenchman's departure at the end of the 2020-21 campaign, Kroos added: "We players don't always know what goes on behind the scenes. It is now the way it is. I can only hope that we are successful under Carlo."

Further reading