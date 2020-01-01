No Maradona, No Mikel: Leicester City’s Ndidi identifies his 'real heroes'

With football activities placed on hold owing to Covid-19 outbreak, the Nigeria international has acknowledged his 'real heroes' on social media

midfielder Wilfred Ndidi has celebrated his ‘real heroes’ on social media, overlooking Diego Maradona and John Obi Mikel.

Growing up as a footballer, the 23-year-old has picked the duo as his idols growing up, however, none were mentioned by the international this time around.



Instead, Ndidi has picked all the staff in the healthcare system as his "real heroes" going by his latest social media post in the wake of Covid-19.

The real heroes 🙏🏾🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/xPIrhxF4Fz — Ndidi Wilfred (@Ndidi25) March 21, 2020

Healthcare workers have been at the receiving end of the fast-spreading pandemic with thousands confirmed dead.

Just like the Premier League, most of the football leagues across the globe have been suspended as a precaution against the spread of the virus.

Apart from sporting activities, Covid-19 has forced the closure of schools and several other institutions.

The midfielder has blown hot and cold this season thanks to several injuries suffered in action for the Foxes.

Ndidi boasts of 23 league appearances this term with just two goals to his credit.

Brendan Rodgers’ men are currently in the third position in the log after accruing 53 points from 29 outings.