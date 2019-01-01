‘No dialogue between Borussia Dortmund and Crystal Palace over Zaha’, says Hodgson

The German highflyers are reportedly looking to snap up the Cote d’Ivoire international in a big-money move

Amid speculations Borussia Dortmund are chasing Crystal Palace star Wilfried Zaha, Roy Hodgson has said that ‘there has been absolutely no dialogue’ between both sides.

The German side are looking to fill the void to be left by Christian Pulisic next season, with the American winger set to move to Chelsea at the end of the current campaign having completed a deal early January.

When quizzed about the rumour, Hodgson, establishing a fact that the Bundesliga outfit are yet to reach out, expressed confidence that Zaha - who signed a new five-year deal last August - will stay put at Selhurst Park.

"We don't know [about] that," Hodgson told a press conference.

"There has been absolutely no dialogue whatsoever between Borussia Dortmund and Crystal Palace Football Club.

"If I am going to comment every time a club is linked with Wilf Zaha, I will be talking about it for a long time.

"Wilf signed a long-term contract with Crystal Palace. He's very much our player.

Article continues below

"I'd be very surprised if there were any clubs out there who wouldn't think he's very good, but that doesn't mean to say they are going to try and buy him."