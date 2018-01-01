'No, bro, let it go' - Fabinho tells Alisson to forget Man Utd blunder

The midfielder believes his Brazil international team-mate is "without a doubt" the best goalkeeper in the Premier League

Liverpool midfielder Fabinho has revealed how he reassured Alisson after the goalkeeper made a mistake which led to a goal from Jesse Lingard in the Reds' win over Manchester United last Sunday.

The Brazil goalkeeper has impressed at Anfield since his £65 million ($83m) arrival from Roma, with many believing he is a big reason why Liverpool's defensive record has improved so much this season.

Jurgen Klopp's side are currently top of the Premier League table and have conceded just seven goals in 17 matches this term.

Fabinho, who also signed for Liverpool last summer, claims he told Alisson to forget about his error against the Red Devils and believes the former Roma man is "without a doubt" the best goalkeeper in the English top flight.

“Normal game play. When we entered the locker room, we even talked, but I did not even focus on that. He came to comment, but I said 'no, bro, let it go'. These plays will always happen," the Reds midfielder told Globo Esporte.

"And what are we going to talk about Alisson? He was very important in our qualification for the last 16 of the Champions League, days before.

"Without a doubt, he is the best goalkeeper of the English League. There is a lot of confidence.”

Fabinho endured a slow start to his career in the Premier League but has impressed in recent weeks and played a starring role in the Reds' victory over United.

The ex-Monaco man says he enjoyed playing in such a historic fixture.

“I found it different. During the week, I gave some interviews around here, and everyone was talking about the importance of the classic,” he added.

“I had an idea, but I could feel it on the pitch. I had already played against Everton, but the rivalry is even bigger against United.

"Neighboring cities, two of the biggest English winners… And still it had the fact that Liverpool hadn’t beaten them in a long time.”

The 25-year-old was awarded man of the match after the win and received praise after assisting Sadio Mane's opening goal with an excellent chipped pass.

He claims that setting up more opportunities for his team-mates is something he's working on.

Article continues below

“It’s a thing I always try to perfect, to train," he said.

"I get a lot of front ball, in a position that normally the opponent’s defense is making the move outwards, and our attackers are getting in.

"I saw Mane making the sign with his hand and I launched it. It was a good pass.”