No Arsenal approach for Arteta yet as Guardiola says he's 'ready' for managerial role

The former Gunners midfielder is reportedly on the shortlist to become the new permanent manager at the Emirates Stadium

manager Pep Guardiola insists there have been no approaches for Mikel Arteta and he wants the assistant coach to stay with the club.

Arteta has been linked with the vacant Arsenal job after Unai Emery was sacked. The former Gunners midfielder was also among the candidates to replace Arsene Wenger 18 months ago.

The 37-year-old is also reported to be of interest to , another of his former clubs as a player, who dismissed Marco Silva on Thursday.

However, Guardiola reiterated his desire to keep Arteta in City's coaching ranks, and he is confident of him staying at least until the end of the Premier League season.

"There has been no approach," Guardiola said in his news conference ahead of Saturday's visit of .

"Have I spoken to him about his future? No. Do I want him to stay? Yes."

In an interview with Sky Sports , Guardiola acknowledged Arteta was "ready" to take a job in management but should only accept a suitable position.

"I said last game he'll be close to me against Manchester United and hopefully he can stay, but at the end of the season I don't know what will happen," Guardiola said.

"He will be here until the end of the season, yes, I think so. I'm not a guy who puts a hand on my staff to say what they have to do. We are human beings and everyone has dreams and desires.

"He's ready. It's the right time when he gets an offer, and he takes the offer. If you tell me ready about his knowledge of the game, as a human, professional, work ethic, he is ready, absolutely. He's ready."

When asked whether Arteta should succeed him as City boss, Guardiola gave a positive verdict.

Article continues below

"He is able to, absolutely," Guardiola added. "But it depends on him, the club, many things I cannot decide.

"When I arrived here, we are in touch to work together, I was convinced on that, and he was convinced to help us. The time we are together, it's magnificent.

"Hopefully he stays this year, next year, for as long as possible at this club, that would be my dream, but Mikel has his own life and I will never say what he has to do."