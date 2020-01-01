Nigeria's Sanusi opens Champions League goal account in Porto win over Marseille

The 23-year-old scored his maiden goal in the elite European competition to boost the Dragons' chances of qualification

Zaidu Sanusi opened the scoring for with his first goal in their 2-0 victory over on Wednesday.

The left-back broke the deadlock in the 39th minute after pouncing on a rebound which came from a corner-kick.

Sanusi was in action for 90 minutes and he produced a man-of-the-match display as Porto sent Marseille packing from the Champions League.

The 23-year-old's strike at the Orange Velodrome was his first goal for the Dragons since he completed a permanent switch from league rivals Santa Clara in the summer.

“We got three important points and congratulations to the whole team. It is a very important goal in my career, my first in the Champions League,” Sanusi said at the end of the game.

🎙Zaidu: “Conseguimos três pontos importantes e parabéns para toda a equipa. É um golo muito importante na minha carreira, o meu primeiro na Champions”#FCPorto #OMFCP #UCL pic.twitter.com/IW2OdZQNxz — FC Porto (@FCPorto) November 25, 2020

Later in the second half, both teams were reduced to 10 men and Sergio Oliveira doubled the visitors' lead from the penalty spot.

Mali striker Moussa Marega saw 79 minutes of action for Porto while 's Mamadou Loum was introduced for Oliveira on the stroke of full-time.

The Portuguese giants are second in Group C with nine points after four games, behind leaders while Marseille languish at the bottom of the table with no point.

Next up for Porto in the Champions League is a home game against Manchester City on December 1, but they visit Sanusi's former club Santa Clara for their Primeira Liga fixture on Saturday.