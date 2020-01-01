Nigeria's Evelyn Ijeh helps Goteborg to maiden Swedish Damallsvenskan title

The Nigeria-born Swedish youth international played a part as her top-flight club emerged champions after a big win at Linkopings

Evelyn Ijeh made history with Goteborg as they defeated Ebere Orji and Uchenna Kanu's Linkopings 7-0 at home to win the Swedish Women’s Damallsvenskan title for the first time in their history.

Having won 3-0 at Vaxjo last week, Jorgen Ericson’s ladies were on the brink of a maiden domestic title triumph, opening a four-point lead at the top of the table with two matches to go.

Going to Arena Linkopings on Saturday, Goteborg needed a win regardless of the result of rivals and 2019 winners, Anam Imo's Rosengard at 2018 champions Pitea on Sunday, to confirm their historic feat.

Pauline Hammarlund got Ericson’s team off to a bright start when she opened the scoring thanks to an assist from Rebecka Blomqvist after just 11 minutes.

Filippa Angeldahl doubled the lead for the visitors before the half-hour mark against Olof Unogard's team in front of their home fans.

After the restart, Goteborg continued where they left off against the hosts as Vilde Boe Risa netted a third five minutes into the second half before grabbing her second seven minutes later.

In the 59th minute, the visitors gained a fifth through Natalia Kuikka and Emma Koivisto made it six 17 minutes later, before Stina Blackstenius struck 10 minutes from time to guarantee the title.

The result means Goteborg are Swedish top-flight champions for the first time ever, with a game to spare, and will see them make a debut in the Uefa Women's next year.

Despite being an unused substitute on Saturday, the 19-year-old featured for 38 minutes in five appearances, playing from the bench on all occasions for the newly-crowned Swedish champions.

On the other hand, international duo Orji and Kanu featured for 57 and 68 minutes, respectively, for Linkopings.

The title feat sees the Nigerian-born Swedish youth international become the third Nigerian to win the Swedish crown in a row after Ikidi won her second with Pitea in 2018 and Anam Imo last season.

The striker, who is the daughter of former Nigeria international Peter Ijeh, had featured for at U17 and U19 level, but is still eligible to represent the West African nation at senior level.

Having sealed their title triumph, Ijeh and Goteborg will hope to end their league campaign on a high when they welcome Vittsjo in their final game of the season on November 15.