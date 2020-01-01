Nigeria's Achara opens Toronto FC goal account on his MLS debut

The Nigerian forward capped his maiden outing in the American top division with the only goal that secured his team's victory

forward Ifunanyachi Achara made a goalscoring debut in the Major League Soccer as pipped to a 1-0 win.

Achara who joined the Canadian club from USL League Two side Black Rock FC in February, played his first match on Saturday and was on parade from start to finish.

The 22-year-old was impressive for Toronto during the encounter and he had a goal disallowed by VAR in the opening minutes of the first half.

Towards the end of the game, Achara heralded his arrival to the MLS with his 81st-minute header off Richie Laryea's deflected cross.

The crucial goal secured Toronto's first win of the season after they settled for a 2-2 draw against last Saturday in their opening fixture.

Toronto FC are fourth in the Eastern Conference table after gathering four points from two games. They host Nashville SC next on March 14.