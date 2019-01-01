Nigeria vs Brazil: Aribo, Troost-Ekong, Ndidi and other Super Eagles stars react to Brazil draw
Nigeria players Joe Aribo, William Troost-Ekong, Moses Simon, Wilfred Ndidi, Francis Uzoho, Shehu Abdullahi have expressed their feelings on their 1-1 draw against Brazil on Sunday.
Gernot Rohr’s men held the South Americans to a shock draw in an international friendly in Singapore, with Rangers midfielder Aribo scoring for the West Africans before Casemiro levelled for the Selecao.
Udinese defender Troost-Ekong, who captained the team in the encounter, has led his other teammates to react to the famous draw.
Walking around this walls😭 I thought by now they would fall but Jesus you never fail me at all🙏🏽your promise still stands ! Thank you all for the kindness ❤️ trust me you all will see a stronger and the best Uzoho Francis when I’m back in a very short time @omonoiafootball 🍀☘️💚@thenffofficial IN CHRIST ALONE