Nigeria star Osimhen to miss Lille’s trip to PSG

The Nigeria international will play no part when his team travel to Parc des Princes on November 22 due to accumulation of yellow cards

have confirmed the suspension of Victor Osimhen ahead of their league fixture against PSG.

Osimhen is guilty of receiving three yellow cards in less than 10 games in and will miss the match against the league leaders on November 22.

🔶 Due to an accumulation of three yellow cards in fewer than ten games, @victorosimhen9 will be suspended for #PSGLOSC on 22 November. pic.twitter.com/fmqRLeHHGp — LOSC Lille EN (@LOSC_EN) November 7, 2019

The 20-year-old is expected to feature for the Great Danes when they battle Metz at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy in Saturday's league fixture but will miss their next game after the international break.

Osimhen has established himself in since his arrival from Charleroi in July, scoring nine goals across all competitions including seven in the French top-flight.

The Super Eagles forward will be looking to rediscover his goalscoring touch in Ligue 1 on Saturday with his last goal coming against on October 6.