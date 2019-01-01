Women's World Cup
Africa Cup of Nations

'Nigerian stadiums are not for football' - Fans react after Zimbabwe hold Super Eagles

Getty Images
Football enthusiasts are far from happy with the state of the Stephen Keshi Stadium as it rained heavily during Saturday's match

Nigeria battled against Zimbabwe to a 0-0 draw in difficult, wet conditions in a friendly match in Asaba. 

The state of the pitch left fans concerned about the standard of football stadiums in the country.

During Saturday's build-up game ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon), Gernot Rohr's men struggled to find the back of the net as the rain caused problems on the pitch. 

The draw against the Warriors left fans frustrated and they have shared their frank assessment of the Stephen Keshi Stadium which has been the home ground of the national team since November 2018. 

