Nigeria qualify for U17 Afcon after victory over Burkina Faso

The Golden Eaglets have clinched one of the tickets to feature in the age-grade continental tournament after edging the young Stallions

have qualified for the 2021 U17 after securing a 1-0 victory over Burkina Faso in the U17 Wafu B semi-finals on Friday.

Michael Emmanuel Papo scored the only goal of the encounter to send the Golden Eaglets to the final of the regional tournament which is being hosted by Togo.

Nigeria started the competition unimpressively after losing 1-0 against in their opening Group B match, with Charles Mezia scoring the solitary goal.

More teams

Fatai Amoo’s boys then played out a 1-1 draw against which almost ended their campaign in the tournament but managed to reach the semi-finals after the Black Starlets lost to the young Elephants.

The Golden Eaglets boss Amoo named a strong squad for the encounter against Burkina Faso in their quest to secure victory.

Destiny Emuwahem started in goal for Nigeria while Victor Udoh, Joseph Kuteyi, Chukwuemeka Egbu, Peter Asuquo and Papo were also handed starting roles.

The match got underway with both sides aiming to outwit each other but despite their efforts, the first half ended 0-0.

After the restart, Papo broke the deadlock in the 77th minute of the encounter, firing home his effort from close range.

The goal was all the Golden Eaglets needed to seal their place in the final of the tournament and also qualify for the 2021 U17 Afcon in .

FT| Burkina Faso U17 0-1 Nigeria U17. The Eaglets are through to the final of the Wafu B U17 tournament and have also qualified for the U17 Afcon in Morocco later in the year #SoarGoldenEaglets #Team9jaStrong pic.twitter.com/FGrwWRoJeN — The NFF 🇳🇬 (@thenff) January 15, 2021

Nigeria will take on Ivory Coast in the final scheduled for January 18 in Lome after the young Elephants defeated Niger in the semi-finals on Friday.

The Golden Eaglets finished fourth at the 2019 U17 Afcon in to qualify for the World Cup in .

Nigeria, under the guidance of Manu Garba, were, however, eliminated at the round of 16 of the competition after losing against the .

The Golden Eaglets have won the U17 World Cup five times, making them the most successful team at the global tournament.