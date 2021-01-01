Iheanacho & Osimhen 'can wreck any Super Eagles foes' – Ex-Super Eagles striker gives his verdict

Ndubisi Chukunyere believes Leicester and Napoli stars could combine to give Gernot Rohr’s men the attacking spark that has been lacking

Kelechi Iheanacho and Victor Osimhen should link up to improve the Nigeria senior national team's attack, according to Ndubisi Chukunyere.

In the just-concluded 2020-21 campaign, Iheanacho scored 15 times for Leicester City in all competitions, while his Italy-based compatriot found the net on ten occasions for Napoli.

Paul Onuachu, Peter Olayinka, Simeon Nwankwo and Terem Moffi were also in rich goalscoring form - which inspired their invitation for June’s international friendly versus Cameroon.

The presence of the sextet in the Eagles' fold for the Indomitable Lions fixture leaves coach Gernot Rohr with a big selection headache on who to pair upfront.

When asked about his preferred choice for three-time African champions, the former Nigeria international wants to see Iheanacho and Osimhen partnered, believing the pair “can wreck any Super Eagles foes”.

“First, I will go for Kelechi Iheanacho because at the moment, he is scoring week in, week out - and that is all that matters for a striker,” Chukunyere told Goal.



“Also, I would say Osimhen because of his style of play. Although he is not scoring goals consistently for Napoli but on a good day, he can wreck any Super Eagles foes when partnered with Iheanacho up front.



“No disrespect to other strikers who are also doing well at the moment, but personally, I think those two will give the Super Eagles the needed goals with their pace and thirst for goal.”

During his playing days, 41-year-old Chukunyere played just one game for the Super Eagles during a friendly match against Egypt in 2002.



To him, not playing more than one game for Nigeria remains his biggest regret as a footballer.

“Every Nigerian’s dream is to play for the Super Eagles. I don’t know what is obtainable now, then, it was a thing of pride wearing the green and white jersey,” he continued.

“Making my senior national team debut made me a proud son of Ajegunle – where I am from and my family.

Article continues below

“If I knew my knee injury would cost me bigger and greater opportunities, I would have taken care of my injury a long time ago.

“To date, I regret not having at least 15 caps for the Super Eagles.”

Chukunyere is the father of Destiny who represented Malta at the just-concluded 65th edition of the Eurovision Song Contest staged in Rotterdam.