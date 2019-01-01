Nigeria legend Obafemi Martins discusses his next club and retirement

‪The 35-year-old former Inter Milan and Newcastle forward hasn’t played competitive football since April 2018

striker Obafemi Martins has expressed his willingness to continue playing football after spending over a year without a club.

A hamstring injury sustained while in action for his last club, Chinese side Shanghai Shenhua, in April 2018 sidelined Martins for a lengthy period of time.

But after recovering in May this year, the 35-year-old is unattached and still willing to continue with his football career, having also last played for the Nigeria national team in 2013.

While he has no plans to hang up his boots as yet, Martins said he is in no hurry to find a new club.

“I love football and I'm still passionate about it, so retirement thoughts haven't crossed my mind,” Martins was quoted as saying by BBC Sport .‬ ‪

"I cannot rush into the next club because at this stage I can make important decisions for myself and my body. ‬ ‪

Article continues below

”I want to enjoy the game and when I find the right place it will not be a difficult thing to do.”

A club career spent overseas since 2000 saw the much-travelled Martins playing in , , , , , USA and .