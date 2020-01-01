Nigeria kits: Nike unveil dazzling new 'Swoosh' design

Nike's successor to the popular 'Naija' kits is an eye-catching 'Swoosh' design that won't disappoint Super Eagles supporters

Sports manufacturers Nike have revealed the 2020 Nigeria kits , with the Super Eagles set to don an eye-catching 'Swoosh' design during the World Cup 2022 and 2021 qualifying campaigns.

Nike enjoyed immense success with their previous Super Eagles design, which enjoyed record-breaking sales ahead of its release before the 2018 World Cup.

The Naija designs were always going to be a hard act to follow, but Nike have unveiled a stylish successor which will surely win over Super Eagles supporters.

On Wednesday, Nike revealed designs for the United States, , and Nigeria national teams, with the remaining federations set to be launched over the coming months.

"The extensive array of federations donning the Swoosh each have unique histories and cultures," read a statement on the Nike News website. "In 2020, their distinctive attributes are celebrated with highly differentiated collections.

"Building upon the learnings from the successful 2018 Nigeria Collection, Nike undertook deep cultural immersions and collaborated with each federation to ensure the designs truly resonated.

"From hand-drawn prints to custom fonts, each team’s look will be its own," the statement continued. "Counter to templatization, Nike designers had 65 chassis options available to them across varying necklines, sleeves, cuffs, badge placement, etc."

In June 2018, Nike confirmed that their Naija collection had broken records, with the manufacturers revealing 3 million pre-orders for the jersey, a new record for an African nation.

For context, in the entirety of 2016, the Manchester United jersey achieved 2.85 million sales globally.

Nike have also announced that the kits are only one element of a broader collection of Super Eagles apparel, with fans also able to purchase a vest, a dress or even a poncho with a Nigeria design element.