Nigeria-eligible Zogg the heroine as Zurich pip leaders Servette Chenois

The Nigerian defender netted the winning goal for Las Blancas in their narrow victory against the league leaders

Onyinyechi Zogg scored her first goal in the 2020-21 Swiss Women's Super League campaign as Zurich came from a goal down to defeat Servette Chenois 2-1 on Saturday.

The 24-year-old has established herself as a regular since joining Zurich in 2019, after previously starring for BSC Young Boys, Monroe College, Femina Kickers Worb and Bethlehem.

Having been handed her 14th start of the season, the Nigeria-eligible right-back put up a superb display in front of goal as her side closed the gap on the leaders in the Swiss top-flight.

Despite being eight points adrift of Servette, Zurich made a fine start to the game as Martina Moser came close to opening the scoring but her shot from long-range went inches wide in the early stages.

However, captain Maeva Sarrasin gave the hosts the important lead after a nice combination five minutes from half-time at the Stade de Geneve.

However, the visitors restarted the contest bravely after the break when Meriam Terchoun netted the crucial equalizer in the 54th minute with a low shot from close range to make it 1-1.

The ambitious visitors stepped up their search for a winner when Captain Riana Fischer's free-kick found Terchoun, who cleverly set up Zogg to grab the winning goal 14 minutes later.

Zogg was in action for 93 minutes before she was replaced by Luna Lemperiere, and has now scored her first goal in 18 appearances in all competitions, including four in the Champions League.

Despite born and raised in Bern, Switzerland, the 1.72-metre tall right-back is still eligible to represent Nigeria through her parents.

The victory kept Zurich in the second position on the Swiss table with 47 points after 22 games - five points behind leaders Servette.

Having scoring her first goal for Zurich, Zogg will be hoping to show more of her quality in front of goal when they battle Servette in the Swiss Schweizer Pokal Frauen quarter-final on April 24.