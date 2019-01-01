Nigeria duo Semi Ajayi and Eberechi Eze make EFL Team of the Week

The Nigeria duo were on target for their respective teams in Saturday's outings in the second-tier league

West Bromwich Albion defender Semi Ajayi and Queens Park midfielder Eberechi Eze have been included in the EFL Team of the Week.

The players made their way into the selection which features players from across the English Football League – Championship, League One and League Two.

Ajayi broke his duck for the Baggies on Saturday to earn them a crucial away point in their 1-1 draw against at Craven Cottage.

The Nigeria international found the back of the net in the 80th minute to extend ’s unbeaten start to the season.

Following his brilliant display against Luton Town on Saturday, wonderkid Eze also earned a spot in the all-star team.

The 21-year-old scored a goal – his third league effort of the season, and also laid an assist as the Hoops bagged a 3-2 victory at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

Article continues below

They join Peterborough United's Ivan Toney, Carlisle United's Harry McKirdy, goalkeeper Darren Randolph and ' Derrick Williams in the team led by United manager Paul Warne.