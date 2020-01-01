Nigeria duo Eze and Osayi-Samuel dominate QPR end-of-season awards

The Nigerian attackers have been rewarded by the Championship club for their outstanding performances during the 2019-20 season

It was a massive win for in 's end-of-season awards as Eberechi Eze won three awards while Bright Osayi-Samuel claimed two accolades.

Eze was named the Players' Player of the Year, the Supporters' Player of the Year and the club Player of the Year while Osayi-Samuel claimed the Goal of the Season prize and the Supporters' Young Player of the Year honour.

The Nigeria duo played key roles in Mark Warburton’s team in this campaign and their contributions were crucial to QPR's leap in the Championship table before the coronavirus lockdown.

Eze is the joint-highest goalscorer for QPR in this campaign with 13 goals and eight assists after 45 league appearances while Osayi-Samuel provided five goals and eight assists in 36 matches this season.

Osayi-Samuel's stunning strike in their 2-0 victory against back in December was crowned the Goal of the Season.

The 22-year-old winger is closing in on a permanent move to after missing QPR’s 4-3 win over on Saturday with manager Warburton admitting talks are at an advanced stage.

Eze is also another transfer target for several clubs in Europe and QPR face a challenge to keep the 22-year-old playmaker who has been at the club since 2016.

The club’s director of football, Les Ferdinand confirmed they turned down a number of clubs in January but they are anticipating transfer offers this summer.

“I had to fend off a few offers in the January window and, I'm sure if he continues to play in the manner he is playing and adds a few more goals to his game, I'm expecting us to get offers in during the summer,” he said.

“I think if you look at his ability, I see him playing for one of the top six sides.”

Eze and Osayi-Samuel who grew up in are both eligible to play for either the Three Lions or Nigeria on the international scene, but they are yet to pledge their allegiance to the West African country.