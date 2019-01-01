Nigeria climb to 33rd in latest Fifa ranking after claiming Afcon 2019 bronze

The Super Eagles have been rewarded for their third-place finish in the recently-concluded continental tournament

have moved up to 33rd place in the Fifa World Rankings released on Thursday for the month of July.

On the back of their bronze-winning feat in the 2019 , the Super Eagles climbed 12 places from their 45th position in June, accruing 1481 points.

After finishing second in the group stage, Gernot Rohr’s men edged out five-time African champions in the Round of 16 and went on to defeat 1996 champions in the quarter-final.

The three-time African champions, after losing to in the semi-final, clinch a narrow 1-0 victory over in the third/fourth-place playoff to claim their eighth bronze medal in the tournament.

Article continues below

The Super Eagles, however, remain third in Africa behind (20th), who won the silver medal in the continental tournament in and Tunisia (29th), who finished fourth in the competition.

Reigning African Champions Algeria moved up 28 places to 40th position and fourth in Africa while (41st) are placed fifth.

remain the top-ranked team in the world while reigning South American champions, are second and third.