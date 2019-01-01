Nicolas Pepe: Injury forces Arsenal star out of Ivory Coast duty

The 24-year-old has returned to London to continue training with Unai Emery's team for their upcoming matches.

forward Nicolas Pepe has withdrawn from squad for their upcoming games against Benin and due to injury.

After the Gunners’ 2-2 draw against Hotspur on Sunday, Pepe travelled to to join the rest of his international teammates in Deauville.

Upon his arrival at the team’s base, the 24-year-old reported an injury to the officials and he has been released to return to London Colney.

The Ivorian FA disclosed that KV Mechelen defender Mamadou Bagayoko has been called up to replace the attacker in the team.

“Nicolas Pepe, injured in his club, came to report his injury on Wednesday late afternoon. As reinforcement, the coach has invited Bagayoko Mamadou,” read the FA statement.

attacker Wilfried Zaha and midfielder Serey Die have also opted out of Ivory Coast matches due to varying reasons.

The Elephants are billed to take on Benin on Friday in before playing against Tunisia on Tuesday.