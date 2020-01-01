Niakhate and Kunde strike in 2-0 victory for Mainz at Eintracht Frankfurt

The Franco-Malian and Cameroonian each hit the back of the net to give Die Nullfunfer maximum points on the road

Moussa Niakhate and substitute Pierre Kunde found the back of the net as claimed a 2-0 win over at Commerzbank Arena on Saturday afternoon.

Achim Beierlorzer’s men lost 1-0 at home to last time out which was their second home defeat since the resumption of league fixtures on May 16.

They have however fared better away from home where they picked up points in the backyard of Cologne and Union Berlin.

Niakhate got Mainz off with a fine header from Daniel Brosinski’s corner in the 43rd minute. It was the Franco-Malian’s first Bundesliga goal of the season.

Franco-Congolese forward Jean-Philippe Mateta had the ball in seven minutes after the restart but it was flagged for offside.

Mateta allowed to run through the middle, buries the ball in the back of the net but then flagged for offside 😢



Still on top!



(52') #UpTheMainz #SGEM05 0-1 — Mainz 05 English (@Mainz05en) June 6, 2020

Kunde then came on for Leandro Barreiro in the 64th minute and made it 2-0 12 minutes after his introduction.

His teammate and fellow substitute Karim Onisiwo played a knockdown ball which Frankfurt’s Stefan Ilsanker failed to clear.

Kunde took advantage of this and raced unchallenged towards goal and buried the ball into the bottom right corner of the net.

The international’s short time on the pitch saw him produce two shots on target, 11 touches and a 100% passing accuracy. He has now scored four goals this season, his previous strikes coming against Cologne last month and a brace in the 5-1 demolition at Hoffenheim on November 24, 2019.

Article continues below

Niakhate meanwhile played the whole game and was rock solid at the back, making eight clearances, two interceptions and winning 10 of 12 total duels, including 100% aerial duels (nine in nine).

Nigerian forward Taiwo Awoniyi was on from start to finish but failed to add to his tally of one goal for Mainz this season which came in the 2-2 draw at Cologne. The loanee was given a yellow card for a foul in the 47th minute and managed to produce three shots (off-target), successfully attempted three dribbles from four and missed two big chances. Defensively, the 24-year-old made one tackle and two interceptions.

The victory pulls Mainz six points clear of the relegation zone in 15th place and will hope for a first home win since the resumption when they host next Sunday.