N'Guessan fires Tenerife to the top with first goal of the season on Feudjio's return

The Ivorian netted her first goal of the season as her Cameroonian teammate made a return from injury against Real Betis

Ange N'Guessan scored her first goal of the season as Raissa Feudjio made her return to action from a year-long knee injury in Tenerife's 3-1 win over in a Spanish Primera Iberdrola game on Sunday.

The Cote d'Ivoire international, who could not score in the opening nine matches, ended her goal drought with the opener on her fifth start of the season to inspire her side's seventh win of the campaign, at home.

On the part of Feudjio, she made her competitive return to the pitch for Tenerife this term since she suffered a serious knee injury last season, surprisingly against Betis on November 24.

The hosts went into the tie on the heels of a recent 2-2 draw at as they aimed to return to winning ways, and the 30-year-old Ivorian opened the scoring for the hosts after 32 minutes.

After the half-time break, Patri Gavira doubled the lead for Francis Diaz six minutes into the second half of the match at Estadio La Palmera.

In the 64th minute, Serbian star Allegra Poljak netted off Natalia Ramos' assist to open a three-goal advantage for Tenerife.

Betis, however, looked set to stage a fightback in the final moments when Mari Paz Vilas set up Rosa Otermin to pull one back in the 76th minute but the hosts held for the three points.

Ivorian star N'Guessan featured for 60 minutes before she was taken off for Aleksandra Zaremba, while 's Feudjio played the last five minute of the game after replacing Clare Pleuler.

On the other hand, Dorine Chuigoue was involved for the duration of the game but could not save Betis from a seventh defeat this term.

The result means Tenerife moved two points clear at the top of the log with 23 points from 10 matches and will hope to maintain their winning form at Santa Teresa next Sunday.