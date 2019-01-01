Ngonda Muzinga: Dijon sign DR Congo defender

The 24-year-old DR Congo international has teamed up with the Mustards to start his European career

Ngonda Muzinga has joined French side on a two-year deal from AS .

The defender has been with DR Congo’s side since 2015 but has now been handed a chance to improve his career with the Mustards in Europe.

On Thursday, Muzinga completed his switch to the Stade Gaston Gerard outfit after a successful medical and will wear jersey number 3.

“I am very happy to have arrived in Dijon. When playing football, the ambition of any African player is to go to play as high as possible, in Europe,” he told the club website.

“In Africa, we look a lot at the European championships. The Congolese follow Ligue 1. I am very happy, ready to work to go even higher.”

Muzinga was part of DR Congo’s squad that reached the Round of 16 of the 2019 .

The left-back, who has seven caps for the , featured against , Zimbabwe and Madagascar in the biennial tournament.

He will link up with Moroccan duo Fouad Chafik and Nayef Aguerd, Guinea-Bissau’s Mama Balde, Guinea’s Jules Keita, Gabon’s Didier Ndong and Bruno Ecuele Manga at Dijon.

Muzinga could make his debut for his new club when they take on in a league game on Saturday.