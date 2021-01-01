NFF President Pinnick wins Fifa Council seat by a landslide
Backpagepix
The President of the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) Amaju Pinnick has been elected into the Fifa Council after a landslide victory.
Pinnick defated Malawian FA president Walter Nyamilandu by 43 votes to eight during the Caf General Assembly held in Rabat on Friday.
He becomes the third Nigerian elected into the prestigious council after Oyo Orok Oyo (1980-1988) and Amos Adamu (2006-2010).
Pinnick will be joined by Egypt's Hany Abou Rida, Morocco's Fouzi Lekjaa, Mali's Mamoutou Toure, Benin's Mathurin De Chacus and Sierra Leone's Aisha Johansen in the main decision-making organisation of the world football governing body.
MORE TO FOLLOW...