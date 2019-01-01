Neymar can be the difference maker against Real Madrid

The Brazilian returned to action against Lille in the weekend and is raring to go again midweek when PSG will be hosted by Real Madrid...

After a turbulent transfer window, Neymar's season was once again disrupted when he suffered an injury with in October while playing against in an international friendly. After spending almost over a month on the sidelines the superstar returned to action against on Friday and played for close to an hour before Kylian Mbappe took his place on the pitch.

He did look rusty as he missed action for almost six weeks and Thomas Tuchel did not risk him for 90 minutes on Friday. The manager must have had in his mind the trip to Madrid the following week. But the player looked miffed with the substitution and headed straight for the tunnel.

If Neymar eventually finds a place in the starting XI, then it would not be surprising if the Brazilian chooses to do the talking with his feet at the Santiago Bernabeu. He was struggling to find his rhythm in the league encounter on Friday but his numbers are very impressive before the injury-layoff.

He has four goals to his name in six matches in and could very well find the net on Tuesday night in what would be his first continental appearance this season.

is a familiar foe to Neymar since his days in . He has played nine times against the record European champions and has scored thrice while he has assisted on five other occassions. He will be up against Dani Carvajal and the Spaniard has not really been comfortable going up against him in the past.

Neymar's quick feet coupled with his eye for the goal makes him a difficult customer to deal with and PSG's potent attack including the likes of Mauro Icardi and Mbappe will ensure that Madrid's defenders will have their hands full for the entire 90 minutes. Opportunities will arrive for the former Barcelona forward and it remains to be seen whether he can make the most of them.

Although Madrid have looked in form in recent weeks, they had really struggled in the first few matchdays of the . After PSG demolished them in Paris, stole a point from them at home. Moreover, the hosts will be under pressure as they are yet to qualify whereas PSG have already booked a place in the knock-out stages.

The stage is set for Neymar to silence his critics as a section of PSG fans continues to be unhappy with his off-the-pitch behaviour. Also, his last visit to the Bernabeu ended on a bitter note as PSG suffered a 3-1 defeat in spite of drawing first blood. The poster-boy of Brazilian football must be desperate to put in a statement performance.

