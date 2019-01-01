'Neymar is always crying' - PSG superstar slammed by Montpellier boss

Michel Der Zakarian criticised the Brazilian for provoking a verbal exchange with Andy Delort after the final whistle at Stade de la Mosson

boss Michel Der Zakarian has accused Neymar of "always crying" after watching his side suffer a 3-1 defeat at home to on Saturday.

A Leandro Paredes own goal gave the hosts an early lead in the clash, which they held onto until Pedro Mendes was sent off for two bookable offences with 18 minutes left on the clock.

Neymar scored from the resulting free-kick before PSG made their numerical advantage count and took control of the match.

Kylian Mbappe fired the French champions into the lead before Mauro Icardi's 81st-minute volley wrapped up a fourth successive league win for the visitors.

Neymar was guilty of showboating on several occasions in the second half, much to the frustration of Montpellier forward Andy Delort, who confronted the international on their way down the tunnel.

Der Zakarian had his say on the incident post-match, insisting that Neymar "provokes the opponents" with his unnecessary theatrics and is always on the lookout for sympathy after being tackled.

"He [Neymar] has a game who always provoke the opponents with his skills and his dribbles," said Der Zakarian. "When he takes a kick he is always crying."

Delort echoed his manager's comments and offered an insight into his heated exchange with Neymar after the final whistle, insisting that the 27-year-old needs to "respect people" and starting acting as a role model given his global status.

"He's a great player and it's just a pity at the end of the game that he wound everyone up. I said to him that his team was 3-1 up," Delort began.

"He played 63 one-twos and didn't need to do that. He told me he was just playing passes. That's not being respectful but then we mustn't have the same education.

"He's a bit on the edge and haughty with everybody. I told him that he needed to respect people.

"When you're idolised you need to show the right values. His attitude since he's been in is there for everybody to see. He's over the top, winds people up and speaks badly, as usual."

Neymar, meanwhile, was content to stay focused on PSG's performance rather than get drawn into any debate over his attitude and conduct on the pitch.

The mercurial winger claims that the club's coaching staff predicted he would score a free-kick before the match, and he had the "confidence" to prove them right.

"It was a very tough match but our second half was better," Neymar told PSG TV.

"It's an important victory for the team. Before the match, I talked with the staff and we all felt that I will score a goal on a free-kick.

"I had confidence, so I try. It's a great goal to help the team to win."

PSG moved five points clear of at the top of Ligue 1 after their latest victory, with a clash against up next on Wednesday.