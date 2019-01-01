‘Neymar & Griezmann can form Fantastic Four at Barcelona’ – Rivaldo wants new boys alongside Messi and Suarez

The former Blaugrana star sees no reason why the Liga champions should not be looking to bring in two more star forwards from PSG and Atletico Madrid

The possibility of piecing together a “Fantastic Four” of Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Neymar and Antoine Griezmann has the support of Blaugrana legend Rivaldo.

Speculation continues to suggest that the giants could add two more superstar forwards to their ranks this summer.

Club president Josep Maria Bartomeu has conceded that Neymar wants out of Paris Saint-Germain, two years after leaving Camp Nou for the French capital.

Griezmann, meanwhile, has seen talk of a switch to Catalunya resurface after opening the transfer door 12 months on from slamming it shut.

Former superstar Rivaldo sees no reason why Barca should not be looking at assembling a fearsome frontline of attacking talent.

He told Betfair: “Messi-Suarez-Neymar-Griezmann would be fantastic for Barcelona.

“An attack with these four players would be spectacular and I think it's possible to accommodate them all. It would be just a question of preparing a good system in training to make it possible.

“I don't see a problem in playing with this Fantastic Four at the same time.

“Barcelona tend to have about 75 per cent of ball possession in a game, so they spent most of their time in offensive tasks and having these four players would be sensational.”

Barca talisman Messi would likely welcome more assistance at Camp Nou.

For now, though, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner is reflecting on more international heartache with Argentina at the 2019 Copa America.

His dreams were dashed by Brazil at the semi-final stage, with former World Cup winner Rivaldo adding: “Right now, Lionel Messi should feel sad after fighting so much for his national team and losing yet again. hasn't won the Copa America since 1993 and Messi wanted this title very much.

“I'm sorry for him as he represents so much for football and it's disappointing to see him not achieving one of the remaining goals in his career. But this is how football works and many European players were also brilliant in their careers and never won anything for their national teams.

“Messi still has two chances to win with Argentina. Next year there will be another Copa America and then there will be 2022 World Cup in , so I believe he has still two opportunities to finally win a trophy with his national team.

“Nowadays, people only talk about Messi but in other times Argentina were known as a strong outfit with many excellent players - they were not reliant on anyone. If Messi had the luck of playing for Argentina in other generation, he could have already won something.

“When Brazil face Argentina, knowing that Messi is their best player, they can concentrate on creating a strategy to stop him.

“This time, Casemiro, Arthur Melo and [Philippe] Coutinho collaborated in zonal marking that worked well. That doesn't happen in Barcelona where Messi has more freedom for having other great players by his side, and not needing to run backwards to defend.”