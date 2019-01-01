'Next season... let's go!' - Aubameyang hints he's staying at Arsenal

The Gunners striker reflected on the Europa League defeat to Chelsea and how proud he is to be representing Africa when he plays for the Gunners

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has appeared to commit himself to despite mounting speculation over his future at the club.

The 30-year-old, who joined the Gunners from Dortmund in January 2018, scored 22 Premier League goals last season that meant he would share the Golden Boot award with duo Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane.

Arsenal did, however, miss out on qualification for the as they ended the season in fifth place in the table, while they were also beaten in the final by .

That had seen speculation surface regarding Aubameyang's future, with a mega-money offer to move to reportedly having been on the table, while Manchester United have even been linked with making a £70 million move.

But speaking to the club's official website, the Gunners striker discussed his joy at claiming the Golden Boot and how he was proud to be representing the north Londoners.

He also signed off his message with the words "next season... let's go", suggesting that he is looking forward to getting the 2019-20 campaign underway with Unai Emery's side.

Reflecting on the 4-1 Europa League final defeat to Chelsea, he said: "Of course the season didn’t end the way we wanted it to. Losing a final like that is tough for everyone, the players, our families and the fans.

"We were all gutted in the dressing room after what happened in Baku and that’s when you need the people around you.

"As always, my father had travelled to Baku with the rest of my family to watch me play. 'Just continue the way you’re going,' he said after the match. 'You can do it better, you can get even better.'

"I’ve listened to my father’s advice throughout my whole career so if he tells me that I can get even better, then that’s exactly what I’m going to do.

"Next season… let’s go!"

On his Golden Boot win, he added: "It meant a lot to win the Golden Boot. I am really happy and proud of it, especially to share the trophy with Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah. I really like these two guys. We are representing Africa so it is a good sign for the continent.

"Africa is in my heart and in my mind, so I’m extremely proud to represent it in the Premier League. The African people really love football, like everyone across the world, it makes me very proud to represent Africa in such an amazing way because not everyone gets the chance to play in the Arsenal colours."